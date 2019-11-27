|
|
Richard Lucero
Feb. 20, 1944 - Nov. 15, 2019
San Juan Bautista, CA
Richard Lucero passed away at his San Juan Bautista residence after a lengthy illness on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at the age of 75 years.
There is a celebration of life at Paine's restaurant in Hollister, CA at 2:00 PM on November 30th. If planning to attend please respond to [email protected] so we have an appropriate head count. Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences
Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home
870 San Benito St.
Hollister, CA 95023
View the online memorial for Richard Lucero
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 27, 2019