Richard (Dick) Ogami
April 9, 1922 - September 10, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Richard (Dick) Ogami, 97, passed away peacefully at home on September 10, 2019. He was born in Watsonville, CA. After internment in Poston, AZ, he returned to the Bay Area. Dick married Chiyo Tanouye in 1948 and they were happily married for over 58 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Chiyo Ogami, their daughter, Diane (Dede) Ogami, his siblings Emmy, Sam and Terry Ogami and his friend, Janet Tabata. Dick worked as a truck driver (Teamster) and later as partner in the Rayberg Lumber company. After retirement he enjoyed keeping busy helping at Communicart, the family business. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching the Giants, 49ers, Warriors and cooking shows. He is survived by his daughter, Ruthann (Gerald) Saito; son-in-law, Ken Azebu; granddaughters Meredith (Jason) Kondo and Megan Azebu (Alex Abarca); grandson, Matthew Azebu; great-grandson, Mason Kondo and many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Oak Hill Mortuary, Chapel of the Roses on Saturday, November 9th at 11 am.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 20, 2019