Richard Parks

Aug. 29, 1938 - Feb. 1, 2019

Lakeside, CA

Richard D. Parks, a longtime theatre instructor at San Jose State University, died on Feb. 1 in Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego of complications from injuries suffered in a fall in his Lakeside, Calif., home. He was 80. Born in Nebraska, Richard and his family moved first to southern Illinois and then to Menlo Park, where Richard attended local schools and acted with a youth theatre touring company. He majored in theatre at San Jose State and appeared in many stage productions, including title roles in "Volpone," "The Miser," "The Imaginary Invalid" and "Peter Pan." After obtaining his bachelor's degree, he went to the University of Washington, where he taught and earned a master's degree. He went to Stanford University for his doctorate, teaching there as well. He also won acting awards for his performances from all three universities. He joined the full-time theatre faculty at San Jose State in 1965, instructing a range of 45 subjects along with directing many plays, including "Born Yesterday," "My Fair Lady," and "Measure for Measure." In addition to teaching, he wrote the play "The Facts of Life," based on the TV series of the same name, and co-wrote "Wild West Women," based on the lives of women who left their marks on this country. It was performed at SJSU. He also wrote the advice book "Overcome Stage Fright," and a teaching supplement for "Early American Theatre." For many summers, he was a producer with National Broadcasting Company, overseeing the network's comedy and drama stars during individual interviews with the nation's entertainment reporters. In recognition of his 33-year tenure at SJSU, the Theatre Arts Department in 1998 created the Richard D. Parks Award for Outstanding Graduating Senior. After retiring, Richard moved to Phoenix, Ariz., before settling in San Diego. His parents and an older sister Alice, and brother Marlon died before him. He leaves a brother, Robert Parks of Fremont, a sister, Velma of Texas, and many nieces and nephews. Burial by the Neptune Society San Diego was performed at sea.





Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2019