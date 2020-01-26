|
Richard Paul Ziegler
April 13, 1924 - January 21, 2020
Richard (Dick) Paul Ziegler, born April 13, 1924, in San Jose, California, died January 21, 2020, at his home in Los Altos, California. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Lorna (Lori) Jean Phelps Ziegler, and by his two children, Debbie Rosenberg (and husband Stuart Rosenberg) and David Ziegler. "Grandpa Dick" is also survived by his adored grandchildren: Kimberley Morris Rosen (and husband Chad Rosen), Matt Morris (and wife Anna Morris), Jeffrey Morris, Jr. (and wife Simone Morris), Drew Morris (and wife Jessica Morris), and Kara Rosenberg. He also leaves nine precious great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Louisa, Eleanor, and Benjamin Rosen; Audrey, George, and Mason Morris; and Julian and Eden Morris. Dick is also survived by his dear sister, Pearl Director, and her husband, Ben. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Dora and Adolf Ziegler, and by his siblings, Sam, Rae, Meyer, Bill, and Sandy.
Dick was the sixth of seven children born to Dora and Adolf Ziegler, immigrants from Eastern Europe. He was born in Silicon Valley before it was the Silicon Valley we know today. His home in San Jose was surrounded by orchards, farms, and canneries. As a boy, Dick worked at a cannery to help his family. His was a musical family, with each sibling playing at least one instrument. Dick's instrument was the trumpet. He graduated from San Jose High School, where he was on the football team.
Dick enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1941 at the age of 18 and was stationed in Modesto, California during World War II. He went on to attend San Jose State University, where he continued to play football and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He soon joined A. Ziegler and Sons, a family plumbing and heating supply business. In his free time, he enjoyed weekend visits to San Francisco, particularly sailing on the Bay. It was during one of these weekend excursions that he met Lorna Phelps. It was love at first sight. Lori soon became his bride.
Lori and Dick made their home in Willow Glen, San Jose and welcomed two darling children, Debbie and David. Dick eventually struck out from the family business and started Ziegler Properties with his brother, Sandy. They bought property in San Jose, which would eventually transform from a sleepy city to the heart of the technology boom. Dick was a keen businessman and a personable landlord. He loved visiting the tenants to see how they and their businesses were doing. He continued to go to the Ziegler Properties office every day until his recent lengthy illness.
Outside of his work, Dick's passions were tennis, travel, and gardening in their Los Altos home. He began learning to play tennis at the age of 40, and it soon became his second love (next to Lori). He enjoyed playing tennis at the Courtside Club multiple times per week and became an excellent singles player playing well into his 80's. He was fortunate to travel the world with family and friends. He loved taking cruises in Europe and traveling to beloved places like the Amalfi Coast in Italy. He always had his next trip booked and dreamed often of all the places he and his love, Lori, could go. His favorite trips were his yearly vacations to Mauna Kea on the Big Island of Hawaii, first with his wife and children right after the hotel opened and eventually with all of his grandchildren, as well. He delighted in seeing his whole group together and cherished his time on the most beautiful beach in the world.
Dick's family and friends will miss his joyous sense of humor, his friendly charm, and his kind heart. Even while he was confined to bed during his illness, Dick remained positive and loving, always asking about his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and doing all he could to continue to take care of everyone he loved. Dick was the most devoted husband, singing to beautiful Lori every day, cooking dinners before the era when many men cooked for their families, and making her feel loved and honored. He was a best friend to his special son, David, always taking him on adventures around the Bay Area and making sure David always had something interesting to do. He was a rock for his daughter, Debbie, who was blessed to know the pure love of her father. While all will miss Dick immensely, they take comfort in knowing that he lived and loved his 95 years to their fullest, with family at their core.
Dick's family will host a private memorial for him. The family is deeply grateful to Dick's caregivers, particularly Alma Pulido, who all made him comfortable during his long illness and to the team at VITAS Healthcare. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, the family asks that donations in honor of Dick be sent to the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto, California 94303, or to Abilities United, 3864 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, California 94303.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020