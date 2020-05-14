Richard "Rich" PerezDec 2, 1955 - Apr. 28, 2020Gilroy, CARichard "Rich" Perez passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 after a short and sudden illness. Rich attended Gilroy High School and Gavilan College before he went to Heald College, where he studied to become a field engineer technician. He worked in that field for over a decade before the company he worked for relocated to Texas.Perez grew up on Fourth and Rosanna streets, spending summer afternoons riding his bike to Coyote Lake and summer nights tuning into Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games. His unabashed love for the Dodgers, brought on by listening to Vin Scully on a transistor radio, does not go ignored by those closest to him.Richard worked for the San Jose Sharks organization for over 25 years. He first worked as an usher in the building for roughly three years before in 1996 he became a mail room coordinator for the Sharks, two positions that allowed him to get to know almost everyone in the organization.Richard enjoyed working for the San Jose Sharks organization. The professional staff at the Sharks organization call him "Ritchie". Perez's generosity and infectious optimism have netted him the nickname "The Mayor."Richard loved spending time with his friends on the golf course. He was one of a kind. He loved the LA Dodgers along with the Rams and San Jose Sharks.Richard is survived by his brothers and sisters Carmen (Ron) Herman, Ralph (Marie) Perez, Annie Arellano, Frank (Henrietta) Perez, Margaret Luna, Linda (Robert) Miramontes, Nestor (Betty) Perez, Gabriel (Nancy) Perez, Peter (Marianna) Perez, Andrew (Joanne) Perez and Steven (MaryAnn) Perez. Loved by many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.Richard was preceded in death by his parents Della & Ascension Perez, brothers Daniel Perez, Michael Perez & Raymond Perez and his nephew Frankie Arellano.Memorial services are delayed and will occur after COVID19 gatherings of 10 people or more have been lifted.