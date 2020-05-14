Richard "Rich" Perez
1955 - 2020
Richard "Rich" Perez
Dec 2, 1955 - Apr. 28, 2020
Gilroy, CA
Richard "Rich" Perez passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 after a short and sudden illness. Rich attended Gilroy High School and Gavilan College before he went to Heald College, where he studied to become a field engineer technician. He worked in that field for over a decade before the company he worked for relocated to Texas.
Perez grew up on Fourth and Rosanna streets, spending summer afternoons riding his bike to Coyote Lake and summer nights tuning into Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games. His unabashed love for the Dodgers, brought on by listening to Vin Scully on a transistor radio, does not go ignored by those closest to him.
Richard worked for the San Jose Sharks organization for over 25 years. He first worked as an usher in the building for roughly three years before in 1996 he became a mail room coordinator for the Sharks, two positions that allowed him to get to know almost everyone in the organization.
Richard enjoyed working for the San Jose Sharks organization. The professional staff at the Sharks organization call him "Ritchie". Perez's generosity and infectious optimism have netted him the nickname "The Mayor."
Richard loved spending time with his friends on the golf course. He was one of a kind. He loved the LA Dodgers along with the Rams and San Jose Sharks.
Richard is survived by his brothers and sisters Carmen (Ron) Herman, Ralph (Marie) Perez, Annie Arellano, Frank (Henrietta) Perez, Margaret Luna, Linda (Robert) Miramontes, Nestor (Betty) Perez, Gabriel (Nancy) Perez, Peter (Marianna) Perez, Andrew (Joanne) Perez and Steven (MaryAnn) Perez. Loved by many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Della & Ascension Perez, brothers Daniel Perez, Michael Perez & Raymond Perez and his nephew Frankie Arellano.
Memorial services are delayed and will occur after COVID19 gatherings of 10 people or more have been lifted.


View the online memorial for Richard "Rich" Perez



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

17 entries
May 13, 2020
We miss you.
Michelle. Anissa.Vikesha Vega
Family
May 10, 2020
To my partner in crime for many years.
The "Great uncle Richard " my three daughters would call him that when they saw him.
The shock is still seething right now.i still cannot fathom the thought that you're gone. Gone too soon Uncle Rich.Too soon.
I know now all your pain is gone now. And that you are now resting at ease.
So so many memories to recall. And share too.
Lastly. To my uncle Rich..

I will not say goodbye yet.!
I'll simple say . I'll see you again.
And will cheer for Dodger blue for you always.


Your nephew Vinnie Vega
Vincent Vega
Family
May 9, 2020
On behalf of the Nickerson Family, we would like to offer our condolences to the family. We have many fond memories of Rich. My father loved coaching him in Connie Mack baseball. I can still see him taking one out in Seaside. We are all grateful to have had Rich in our lives, he served as a positive role model for many young guys in Gilroy. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to all the Perez family and friends.
Don Nickerson
Friend
May 8, 2020
To a good friend for over 55 years as well a baseball teammate from Little League, Pony League, and Connie Mack League. May you rest in eternal peace. My heartfelt condolences to all of the Perez family.

Jess Moreno
Friend
May 7, 2020
RIP
Richard God Bless all your family you will be missed.
Remembering 4th and Rosanna st.
Your neighbor down the street.
Alice Rodriguez Ramsey
Friend
May 6, 2020
You will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace Uncle Rich.
We LOVE you
Andrea Sisneros
Family
May 6, 2020
My deepest condolences and prayers to the Perez family. May he be in peace.
Shirley Marfia
May 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Rich was a wonderful person in every way. My heartfelt condolences to the family
Cathy Andrade
Friend
May 6, 2020
We Will miss you my good friend.
Jess and Linda Vargas
Friend
May 6, 2020
My condolences to the Perez family. God bless Rich and your family. Rich was a great guy and I enjoyed the times I spent with him and playing ball with him. Great man and great person.
ROBERT GOMES
Friend
May 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Robert Gomez
May 6, 2020
My deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Patricia Kutzer
Classmate
May 6, 2020
Kind and funny he will be greatly missed. My thoughts go out to his family.
Robyn Mccarthy
Classmate
May 6, 2020
Rest In Peace uncle Richard
Ralph Perez
Family
May 6, 2020
Rest in peace my friend
LEONARD Osana
Friend
May 6, 2020
Hey Rich, it had been awhile since we run into each other, but whenever one of my Brothers did see you downtown Gilroy theyd mention hey, I ran into Rich Perez the other day. Made me smile. Youll be sorely missed. You were a good friend Rich. . . even if you were a Dodger fan . To the Perez Family, our condolences. Rich was one of the GOOD GUYS.
Javier Lucio
Friend
May 6, 2020
Richard,

You impacted my life in a way that no friend ever has . That infectious smile, positive outlook on life and recognizable laughter. You and I go back along way and I have so many wonderful memories of you to share for a lifetime. I wish we could have lived closer to each other in the past years in order to share more good times together. Cindy and I will continue to offer supporting prayers to the Perez Family . You and my brother Greg can now root on your beloved Dodgers together. I will miss you my dear friend and brother.
Raymond Jaime
Friend
