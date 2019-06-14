Richard "Dick" Roggenbuck

April 19, 1935 ~ May 11, 2019

Resident of San Jose, California

Richard Leland (Dick) Roggenbuck, 84, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 after several months in hospice care.

Dick was born April 19, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan to Wilfred and Ida Koehn Roggenbuck. He graduated from Michigan State University where he was on the swim team. Dick married wife Carolyn Dodd and they had three children - Tobin, Rand and Kyle. He had a long career as a Sales Manager for Eagle Pitcher Industries, and traveled the western region of the United States selling diatomaceous earth.

His company transferred him to the Bay Area of California in the early 1960's and he grew to love California life, especially skiing, camping and hiking. There he met and married Jan Hanson, and they had two children - Suzie and Rick. Dick loved meeting new people and always had a joke to tell. In his retirement years, he moved to the Villages in the foothills of San Jose, CA, where he met his wife Kay Leonard. They married in 2003 and spent many happy years together.

Dick is survived by his sister Barbara McGowan of Port Huron, MI, and his children, Tobin (Kathy) Roggenbuck, Rand (Kathy) Roggenbuck and Kyle (Guy) Roggenbuck Rosenthal; Suzie (Sam) Tinaglia and Rick (Kathy) Roggenbuck; and 12 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren,

Dick is also survived by Kay's family, daughters Shelly (Steven Stratton) Rue, Renae (Dan) Rozewicz, Becky (Dave) Newell, and Perry (Roni) Leonard: and 6 grandchildren. and 4 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 21 at 4:00 P.M. at The Villages Clubhouse, 2800 Villages Fairway Dr., San Jose. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Villages Medical Auxiliary. 5000 Cribari Ln. San Jose, Ca. 95135.





View the online memorial for Richard "Dick" Roggenbuck Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary