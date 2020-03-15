|
Richard Rubio Sr.
Nov. 11, 1944 - Mar. 3, 2020
Resident of Morgan Hill
Richard Rubio Sr. born November 11, 1944 and passed on March 3, 2020. He began working in 1964 at San Jose Scavengers and Retired after 32 yrs. of service as a Teamsters sanitation driver in 1996. He was the son of late Gustavo Rubio of Ensenada, Mexico and Nancy Diaz of Calipatria, California and sisters Alice Alvarez, Alma Amaya and Brother Johnny Amaya.
Survived by his sister Annie, brothers Alex and Alfred and his children Richard, Leticia, Gustavo, Juanita, Ray and Eddie, 16 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 5:00P.M. with a Rosary beginning at 7:00P.M at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. 2nd St., San Jose, CA 95112. Graveside Service and Interment Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00P.M. at CALVARY CATHOLIC CEMETERY, 2650 Madden Ave., San Jose, CA 95116.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 15, 2020