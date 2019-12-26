|
Richard S. Naragon
Mar. 16, 1935 - Dec. 17, 2019
Lincoln, CA
Richard (Dick) Stewart Naragon passed away peacefully December 17th at the age of 84. Dick was born in Youngstown Ohio, grew up in Detroit, Michigan and attended University of Michigan after a two year commitment to the US Army. While studying electrical engineering at Michigan, Dick met the love of his life Judy Elizabeth Fowler, whom he married on July 15, 1961. After graduating with a BSEE, Dick and Judy moved to San Jose to start their life together in California and to begin his career at Lockheed where he remained until his retirement in the mid 90's. During this time, Dick took full advantage of the abundant outdoor activities California has to offer. Dick was an avid skier, scuba diver and fisherman, loved camping and was always quick to bring out his banjo for a rousing campfire sing-a-long. Dick and Judy loved travel and history, spending weekends exploring the history of California and the great outdoors of the west with their two children Robert and Lori. Winters were spent with family skiing at numerous Sierra resorts and an annual ski trip with Judy to the Rockies or Europe. Summers weekends were spent camping, hiking and fishing. Dick was always on the sidelines of soccer games and swim meets cheering on his children, and rooting for the 49ers each Sunday. After retiring from Lockheed, Dick and Judy moved to Lincoln, CA where they continued their travels and expanded their friendships until Judy's passing in 2017.
Dick is survived by his twin sister Nancy, children Robert (Anne) and Lori (Frank) and grandchildren Robyn, Karin, Lauren, Max and Megan.
A small private family ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the .
