Richard Salvadore Campisi, DDS, MS

October 7, 1935 – January 28, 2019

San Jose, CA

Dr. Richard S. Campisi passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, daughter, Michelle (Michael) and sons, Christian (Anna), Richard Gregory (Elizabeth) and eight grandchildren: Gregory and Jennifer Barsanti; Carolyn, Gabriella, Rory, Thomas, Teresa and William Campisi. Brother of Jon and Dr. Dion Campisi. He was preceded by his sister, Mary.

Dick was the son of Dr. Salvador V. Campisi and Genevieve P. Basile. He grew up on The Alameda in San Jose and attended St. Leo the Great School. Later, he attended Bellarmine College Preparatory where he lettered in track and football. Dick was a natural athlete that could excel at any sport. Although he was heavily recruited by the Washington Huskies, he chose to attend Santa Clara University, his father's alma mater, where he received a Bachelor of Science in biology. The Campisis have attended Santa Clara University since 1924.

Dick was a 4th generation Californian. His maternal grandfather, Joseph Basile Sr., immigrated to New Orleans from Palermo in 1837. He later moved to San Jose and purchased ranches on Willow Street. Dick's grandfather, Joseph Basile Jr., owned the Historic St. James Hotel in downtown San Jose. Joseph Jr. followed in his father's footsteps and purchased ranches in the Central Valley on the courthouse steps.



In Dick's senior year of college, he met the love of his life, Barbara Achille at a wedding. One year later, Dick and Barbara were married. They moved to Omaha, Nebraska where Dick was enrolled in the Dental School at Creighton University. After Creighton, the couple moved to Chicago, where Dick attended Loyola University Dental School to get a Masters in Orthodontics.

While in Dental School, he was encouraged by his father, to purchase the ranch land that his mother and her sister, Vivian Callaghan had inherited from their father. Dick was 26 at the time. The ranch lay largely undeveloped, until Dick graduated from Loyola when he and Barbara returned home to California.

Dick began to slowly develop the ranch land that they had purchased years earlier from their mother and aunt. When his brothers finished their respective degrees and returned to California, they joined Dick in the development of the ranch. For over 50 years, the trio have enjoyed this shared passion.

Dick caught the development bug from his family. A few years after graduation, he convinced his father-in-law, Gene G. Achille, a respected building contractor to come out of retirement to build an office for him. Dick partnered with his brother Dion, and his long-time friend, Dr. Edwin Abate to build a dental office on Forest Avenue. Within a few years, Dick partnered with his brothers, Jon and Dion to build a second medical / dental building on Forest Avenue.

Dick's happiest times have been when he took all of his children and grandchildren to "The Ranch." On these trips, the family met the ranchers and learned how their beautiful fruits and vegetables are grown, harvested and shipped. Dick treasured the friendships of the families who farm the land he developed in Visalia. He had a deep admiration for the farmers and their children, whose craft transcended multiple generations of farming professionals.

Dick equally loved his orthodontic practice, staff and patients. When he decided to retire, he waited years to find just the right people to purchase it. The search ended when he met Eric Phelps and Jason Cohen. Though Dick sold his practice after 47 years, he remained a part of the Phelps & Cohen family, building a deep respect and long lasting friendship with their entire team.

Once retired, Dick could pursue his other passions, model trains and traveling. He built a magnificent train layout to showcase the trains he had been collecting since childhood. He also enjoyed traveling the world. A recent trip to Sicily with his best friend, Vic LoBue, and two other friends from the Sons of Sicily, was a dream come true.

Dick proudly served as the President of the Downtown San Jose Rotary Club in 2005-2006. He was a Director from 2000 – 2003 as well as a Paul Harris Fellow, and an Endowment Fellow. Until the start of his illness, he had perfect attendance for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Board of Fellows of Santa Clara University, the Santa Clara County Dental Society, The Amici d' Oro, South Bay Historical Railroad Society, and the Santa Clara University Gianera Society.

In lieu of flowers, friends may send a donation to The Carmelite Monastery, 1000 Lincoln St, Santa Clara, CA 95050 or the Rotary Club of San Jose, 1690 Senter Rd, San Jose, CA 95112.

Visitation, February 13, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM With Rosary at 7:00 PM at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Memorial Mass, February 16, 2019 at 10:00AM at Mission Santa Clara de Asís, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95053





