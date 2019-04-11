Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
View Map
Richard Sanfilippo Obituary
Richard Sanfilippo
May 28, 1939 - April 2, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Richard Sanfilippo, 79, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Loretta and sister Donna. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Frank.
Richard served in the U.S. Army. He owned a fire extinguisher business for over 30 years. He was most happy when hunting, fishing, golfing and seeing his friends.
A funeral service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel, 710 Willow St., San Jose. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 11, 2019
