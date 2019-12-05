|
Richard Saso
June 29, 1936 - Nov. 18, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Richard "Dick" Anthony Saso passed peacefully away on November 18, 2019, after a long and courageous battle against Lewy body dementia. Born on June 29, 1936, in Seattle, WA, to parents Andrew & Beatrice Saso. Dick and his growing family moved to San Jose, soon after Dick was born. He grew up on his family's orchard, in the Valley of Hearts Delight, along with his five siblings; Michael, David (deceased), Joanne (deceased), Kathleen, Mary Louise and Kevin (deceased). He attended Saint Clare's, Bellarmine College Preparatory and graduated from USF.
After graduation, Dick served in the military, and then met and married his wife of 58 years, Susan Cecilia Andrews (pre-deceased 2017), in 1959. They had two sons; Richard Andrew (Kristi) and Michael Anthony (Alison), and raised them in the Warner Heights neighborhood, in the San Jose foothills, where they cultivated lifelong friendships. Dick joined his father in the drive-in theaters business, in 1966. Dick loved working at the drive-ins, meeting and greeting young and old alike. In 1978, Susan and Dick moved into the home his parents built, on Campbell Avenue, in Willow Glen. This became the hub of many a social gathering for family and friends. When Susan and Dick were not entertaining at home, they were off traveling to foreign shores, or spending time at their beloved La Selva beach house and Tahoe cabin.
Dick was "Pops" to his four grandchildren, Shelby (Grant), Andrew, Morgan and Michael and loved regaling them with stories of his childhood and many travels. One of his greatest joys was meeting and holding his first great grandchild, Indy James Zamudio, in his arms, just weeks before passing.
Dick was very proud of his Italian heritage and could often be found in his vegetable garden, drinking a good "Dego Red," and holding court at the head of his family's table. Dick and Susan are now reunited, and their travels together will continue forever.
A Celebration of Dick's life will be held in the Bellarmine College Preparatory Chapel on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Dick's family asks that donation be made to The Hearts & Minds Activity Center www.heartsandmindsactivitycenter.org/2380 Enborg Lane, San Jose, CA 95128.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 5, 2019