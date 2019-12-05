Mercury News Obituaries
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Richard Tuman


1939 - 2019
Richard Tuman Obituary
Richard Tuman
December 14, 1939 - November 29, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Richard Tuman, 79 years old, of San Jose, CA, passed away November, 29, 2019.
Richard was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. In 1960 he married Barbara, and would have celebrated their 60 year anniversary this Christmas Eve.
Richard was the owner of A & B Pool Maintenance, a family ran business. He enjoyed golfing and traveling, and was an active member of the Sunnyvale and Campbell Moose Lodge.
Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara, their three children Richard Jr., Debra, Patricia, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Pearl Tuman, and his brothers Lloyd, Stan and Jonnie.
A viewing and memorial will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 12 noon at Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills located at 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, CA 95030. Post funeral reception to be held at Belwood Cabana Club located at 100 Belwood Gateway, Los Gatos, CA 95030


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 5, 2019
