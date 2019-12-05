|
|
Richard Tuman
December 14, 1939 - November 29, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Richard Tuman, 79 years old, of San Jose, CA, passed away November, 29, 2019.
Richard was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. In 1960 he married Barbara, and would have celebrated their 60 year anniversary this Christmas Eve.
Richard was the owner of A & B Pool Maintenance, a family ran business. He enjoyed golfing and traveling, and was an active member of the Sunnyvale and Campbell Moose Lodge.
Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara, their three children Richard Jr., Debra, Patricia, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Pearl Tuman, and his brothers Lloyd, Stan and Jonnie.
A viewing and memorial will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 12 noon at Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills located at 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, CA 95030. Post funeral reception to be held at Belwood Cabana Club located at 100 Belwood Gateway, Los Gatos, CA 95030
View the online memorial for Richard Tuman
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 5, 2019