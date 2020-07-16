Richard Walter (Dick) Ewbank
Nov. 11, 1946 - July 9, 2020
Spicewood, TX (Formerly San Jose, CA)
Richard Walter (Dick) Ewbank of Spicewood, TX, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 9 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 11, 1946 to Gerald and Eleanor Ewbank. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Rae Ann Ewbank, son Kenny and wife Melissa Ewbank of Portland, OR, daughter Laura Ewbank and partner Jon Briner of Seattle, WA, and his four grandchildren Eleanor and James Briner and Betty and Belle Ewbank. He is further survived by his brother Robert and wife Mary Ewbank of Lawrenceburg, IN, sister Jane Ewbank Fairchild and husband Donald Fairchild of San Antonio, TX, brother David and wife Gloria Ewbank of Grapevine, TX, brother James and wife Cyndi Ewbank of Minden, NV, and preceded by his twin brother William (Bill) Ewbank of Lawrenceburg, IN. A graduate of Lawrenceburg High School and an Eagle Scout, Dick was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He attended Purdue University before enlisting in the Navy and serving eight years, stationed primarily on diesel boat submarines working as a radar technician. His service took him to Honolulu, HI where he and Rae Ann met and were married, and lived for five years. After leaving the Service, Dick moved to the private sector defense electronic industry in Silicon Valley, where he co-founded the company Electronic Support Systems Inc. (ESSI). Through ESSI, Dick traveled the globe, making lifelong friends the world over. In retirement Dick became an avid aviator, putting almost 800 hours on his Cessna 182 – he especially loved visiting his grandbabies in the Northwest and heading to family reunions in L-burg – and thoroughly enjoyed living the "lake life" on Lake Travis. Dick will be remembered fondly by his family and his friends around the world for his wit, his warmth, his intelligence, his great spirit, and his margarita-making abilities. Dick's family is postponing services until it is safe to gather together to celebrate his life. Donations, in his memory, can be made to the American Cancer Society
