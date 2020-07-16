1/1
Richard Walter (Dick) Ewbank
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Walter (Dick) Ewbank
Nov. 11, 1946 - July 9, 2020
Spicewood, TX (Formerly San Jose, CA)
Richard Walter (Dick) Ewbank of Spicewood, TX, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 9 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 11, 1946 to Gerald and Eleanor Ewbank. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Rae Ann Ewbank, son Kenny and wife Melissa Ewbank of Portland, OR, daughter Laura Ewbank and partner Jon Briner of Seattle, WA, and his four grandchildren Eleanor and James Briner and Betty and Belle Ewbank. He is further survived by his brother Robert and wife Mary Ewbank of Lawrenceburg, IN, sister Jane Ewbank Fairchild and husband Donald Fairchild of San Antonio, TX, brother David and wife Gloria Ewbank of Grapevine, TX, brother James and wife Cyndi Ewbank of Minden, NV, and preceded by his twin brother William (Bill) Ewbank of Lawrenceburg, IN. A graduate of Lawrenceburg High School and an Eagle Scout, Dick was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He attended Purdue University before enlisting in the Navy and serving eight years, stationed primarily on diesel boat submarines working as a radar technician. His service took him to Honolulu, HI where he and Rae Ann met and were married, and lived for five years. After leaving the Service, Dick moved to the private sector defense electronic industry in Silicon Valley, where he co-founded the company Electronic Support Systems Inc. (ESSI). Through ESSI, Dick traveled the globe, making lifelong friends the world over. In retirement Dick became an avid aviator, putting almost 800 hours on his Cessna 182 – he especially loved visiting his grandbabies in the Northwest and heading to family reunions in L-burg – and thoroughly enjoyed living the "lake life" on Lake Travis. Dick will be remembered fondly by his family and his friends around the world for his wit, his warmth, his intelligence, his great spirit, and his margarita-making abilities. Dick's family is postponing services until it is safe to gather together to celebrate his life. Donations, in his memory, can be made to the American Cancer Society.


View the online memorial for Richard Walter (Dick) Ewbank

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Austin
911 W Anderson Ln Suite 111
Austin, TX 78757
5123230122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 15, 2020
A good friend, Dick was a great manager and engineer's engineer. I learned much from his mentorship and will always remember our trips to Sweden and Australia. He will be missed.
Vern Tallman
July 15, 2020
Our blessings and prayers are with you Rae Ann and Family! Dick gave me a chance and that is something I have always been very grateful for...for sure! Debra and I were so blessed to see you both just a few years ago and my heart aches for sure! God bless the Ewbank's!! Cheers to Dick.....
Kelly Riggin
Kelly Riggin
Friend
July 14, 2020
I met Dick in the late 90's at Condor and he was a great friend, tough but honest businessman.
He will be remembered in Sweden and he will be missed.

Ove Nyberg, (RSwNavy/FMV)
Ove Nyberg
July 13, 2020
Dick was responsible for a great many of my professional adventures. I'm truly grateful for the mentorship and guidance he provided. All too rare a combination of wisdom and motivation.
Mike Case
July 12, 2020
I met Dick the first time in the early 90s. We shared a common background in Submarine Service. Over the years he was one of those who had a major impact on my life and career. He mentored me, tolerated my mistakes and guided me, sometimes without even knowing it. We sailed together on a few RIMPACs, meandered together in Waikiki sharing
Scott Case
July 11, 2020
A great friend and mentor.
He will be remembered and he will be missed.
Laurence Cowie
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved