Richard William (Bill) Franks
July 25, 1937 - February 28, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Bill Franks passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the age of 82. He passed peacefully in his home, in the spot where his favorite chair always sat, surrounded by his wife, Mavis, his daughters, Helen and Jayne, and more love than words can say.
Bill was born on July 25, 1937 in Holbeach, England to Richard and Olive (Cruise) Franks. He completed his apprenticeship as a Tool & Die Maker at Rolls Royce in 1958. He and Mavis married in March of 1962 and started a family a few years afterwards. The family immigrated to the United States in 1970, settling permanently in Los Gatos in 1975. Bill had a long career at Hewlett Packard, then Agilent until his retirement in 2000. After retiring, he spent many happy hours on the golf course, traveling, and spending time with family and many longtime friends. He will be remembered by all for his quick wit, dry sense of humor, warm smile, and loving heart.
Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Olive, father, Richard, and brother, John. He is survived by his wife, Mavis, daughters Helen and Jayne, grandchildren Vanessa, Kadence and Baden, son-in-law Randall, grandson-in-law Steven, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews in California, Oregon, England and Australia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Apr. 24, 2020