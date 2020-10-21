Rick Milane EricksonMarch 6, 1960 - October 16, 2020Resident of San JoseRick Erickson of San Jose, passed away due to lung cancer in the early morning of October 16, 2020. Rick was born in St. Paul, MN, to Eugene Erickson and Mary Jo Schacherbauer. Rick graduated from Prospect High School in San Jose in 1978. He then met and married Kellie Cannon in Lake Tahoe, on July 27, 1985. They happily spent 41 beautiful years together. They have one daughter, Ashley Erickson, born in 1996.Rick started his career as a pressman for The Mercury News and spent 21 years there. He then went to trade school and became a commercial plumber for the last 18 years of his working life for Therma then Acco.Rick was diagnosed with Small Cell Lung Cancer at age 58 in June of 2018. He fought that battle for over two years and made it to his 60th birthday. His last wish was to vote and he held on until he was able to.Rick will be remembered for his blue eyes and bright smile. He never failed to make everyone around him laugh. He was a great husband, father, neighbor, and soccer and softball coach for his daughter's teams. He loved to golf and travel.Rick will be survived by Kellie Erickson (wife); Ashley Erickson (daughter); Mary Jo Litherland (mother); Mark Erickson (brother) and his many nieces and nephews.