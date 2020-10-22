Rick (Ricky) Rebozzi
June 18, 1960 - September 26, 2020
Resident of San Jose
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Rick Rebozzi. Rick passed peacefully in South Lake Tahoe. Rick was born on June 18, 1960 to Paul and Janan Rebozzi. He entered into rest on September 26, 2020 at the age of 60.
Rick leaves behind his beloved wife Marti Rebozzi, he is preceded in death by his son Ricky Rebozzi, proud Father of Caylee Rebozzi, loving Grandfather of Dane, loving Stepfather and Grandfather to Rich (Nina) and kids Richie and Koa, Rachelle (Jeff) and kids Robbie, Chace, Kendall, and Stepson Bryan. Rick also leaves behind siblings Dick, Carol, preceded in death Terry, Paulie, Janie, Sherry (Robby), and Frankie (Lynette), many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and lifelong friends.
Rick was active in sports before he could walk and his parents knew they had someone special. He played football, basketball, and Little League baseball at Youth Village in San Jose at the age of five. He started his football career with the Santa Clara Lions.
Rick went on to become a three sport star at Lincoln High in football, basketball, and baseball. It is often said that Ricky was one of the greatest athlete's to ever come out of Lincoln High. It was a special time to be a Lion in the late 70's. Along with his teammates, Rick led his teams to League Championships in all three sports. Of course it would be remiss not to mention one particular lifelong friend and teammate. The locals always knew about the Ricky and Robby show. It was just a matter of time before the entire Central Coast Section found out.
After High School, Rick continued his playing days as the starting quarterback for Hartnell JC in Salinas for two years before getting a scholarship and finishing up his playing days at Boise State.
Rick was employed at Bottomley Distributors before he went to work at Dan Smith Plastering in the mid 80's. It was there Rick learned about most aspects of construction. Rick later went on to start Rebozzi Construction where his daughter Caylee continues to run the operations.
Along with a dedicated team of employee's, Rick built Rebozzi Construction into one of the premier Construction companies in the Santa Clara Valley. In addition to Rebozzi Construction, Rick also started Rick's Pizza and Beer in Reno, Nevada in 2017, where his daughter Caylee and Great Nephew Dave Smith operate it today.
The last few weeks have been a challenge. We appreciate the outpouring of memories and condolences from friends. We always knew Ricky was many things to many people.
Family was very important to him. He would do anything for any of us. If for some reason he could not help us directly, he would grab his phone and call someone who could. His contacts were limitless.
Rick had a definite rhythm to his life. On Friday nights you could almost always find him at Legends Pizza with Marti. On Saturday morning you could usually find him on the golf course playing with his bro's and on Saturday evenings he was in the front row of Venture Christian Church. Sunday mornings were spent washing his car, doing the lawn, and catching up with family.
Ricky, we are going to miss your loud voice. Everyone knew when you walked into a room. We will miss your larger than life personality and your amazing heart and spirit. We will miss your phone calls and your words of wisdom. You will never be forgotten.
Final tribute from one of Rick's closest friends, Pastor Chip:
Rick's personal faith in Jesus Christ and his commitment to the reality and truth of the Bible shaped his life. He'd be the first to say there were some seasons and some times where his faith faltered and his actions didn't always line up… But as one of the closest friends I've ever had in my life, I watched the last 10 years of Rick's life be filled with joy, love for those hurting, and overflowing generosity with his time, counsel, and money to every kind of person from every kind of background.
We played golf together once a week, shared our biggest struggles, laughed so hard we couldn't hit the ball, prayed for our wives, our kids and grandkids and held each other accountable to "own our stuff" when we messed up and needed forgiveness. He got up every day to read God's word and texted a verse to more than a dozen people daily to help them over life's hurdles. Every few months he would come by my office and grab a stack of Christian books and CD's to share with clients, employees, people at the golf course, or anyone he sensed had a need.
Heaven became very real to Rick as we studied and discussed it often. He knew one day he would be reunited with his son Ricky. I am happy for Jesus (Precious in the sight of God is the death of his godly ones. Psalm 116:15) and happy for Ricky; but sad beyond measure at the loss of our loud, gregarious, bigger than life, tenderhearted, crazy, fun, loving, authentic, and fiercely loyal friend...Rick Rebozzi!
A private service will be held at Venture Christian Church on Saturday, November 14th. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family must limit the number of private invites.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Heart Association
. View the online memorial for Rick (Ricky) Rebozzi