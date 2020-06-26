Rita Arnold Ardantz
Resident of San Jose
Rita Arnold Ardantz passed away June 15, 2020, at home with her husband of 46 years. Mike, their daughter Stephanie and son Jon were at her bedside. Ironically, having never smoked, she battled lung cancer for two and a half years.
Rita was born Feb. 27, 1941, in Hawthorne, CA, and raised in Santa Barbara where she graduated from Santa Barbara Catholic High (Bishop Garcia Diego High) and UC Santa Barbara in 1962 with a degree in History. She immediately went to work for the California Employment Development Department in Los Angeles before transferring to Palo Alto. She worked for EDD for 32 years, managing offices in East San Jose, Gilroy and Campbell.
In retirement, Rita was involved with a ladies book club and Bible Study Fellowship for over 20 years. She thoroughly enjoyed the companionship and discussions generated by both groups. Also, she really enjoyed their early morning Starbucks coffee group which became like a second family with almost daily gatherings.
Travel was also vitally important, taking trips all over the globe from Australia to Istanbul, Cairo to London, all 50 states and so much more with dear friends and making new ones along the way. Grand Circle Travel most often provided her with safe travels, a wealth of knowledge and great companionship.
Rita's most cherished travels were with her "kids and grandkids." Cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean were great fun, but the highlight was learning our nation's history with a weeklong stay in Washington D.C.
She is survived by her husband Mike, son Jon Zellhoefer (Michelle,) Jon Robert and Jocelyn, daughter Stephanie (Jon,) Nolan, Aidan, and Quintin and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you goes to the doctors and staff at Kaiser San Jose, Heartland Hospice Care and the Neptune Society. They were there when needed and provided wonderful care.
After the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted the family will have a celebration of Rita's life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a favorite charity that will help ease the current world conditions.
View the online memorial for Rita Arnold Ardantz
Resident of San Jose
Rita Arnold Ardantz passed away June 15, 2020, at home with her husband of 46 years. Mike, their daughter Stephanie and son Jon were at her bedside. Ironically, having never smoked, she battled lung cancer for two and a half years.
Rita was born Feb. 27, 1941, in Hawthorne, CA, and raised in Santa Barbara where she graduated from Santa Barbara Catholic High (Bishop Garcia Diego High) and UC Santa Barbara in 1962 with a degree in History. She immediately went to work for the California Employment Development Department in Los Angeles before transferring to Palo Alto. She worked for EDD for 32 years, managing offices in East San Jose, Gilroy and Campbell.
In retirement, Rita was involved with a ladies book club and Bible Study Fellowship for over 20 years. She thoroughly enjoyed the companionship and discussions generated by both groups. Also, she really enjoyed their early morning Starbucks coffee group which became like a second family with almost daily gatherings.
Travel was also vitally important, taking trips all over the globe from Australia to Istanbul, Cairo to London, all 50 states and so much more with dear friends and making new ones along the way. Grand Circle Travel most often provided her with safe travels, a wealth of knowledge and great companionship.
Rita's most cherished travels were with her "kids and grandkids." Cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean were great fun, but the highlight was learning our nation's history with a weeklong stay in Washington D.C.
She is survived by her husband Mike, son Jon Zellhoefer (Michelle,) Jon Robert and Jocelyn, daughter Stephanie (Jon,) Nolan, Aidan, and Quintin and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you goes to the doctors and staff at Kaiser San Jose, Heartland Hospice Care and the Neptune Society. They were there when needed and provided wonderful care.
After the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted the family will have a celebration of Rita's life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a favorite charity that will help ease the current world conditions.
View the online memorial for Rita Arnold Ardantz
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 26, 2020.