Rita Borja
Apr. 4, 1934 - Oct. 28, 2020
Live Oak, California
Rita Borja, 86, was born in Guam and came to California after WWII. Rita was a nurse at St. Rose Hospital for 20+ years. She was caregiver to her children, siblings, and cousins. She provided a home full of love and delicious food.
Rita is survived by her husband, Juan Borja of Live Oak; son Phil Boudreau of W. Sacramento; daughter Becky Borja-Sherlock of Live Oak; grandsons James, Theodore, Alex, and Joseph Boudreau, Joe Sherlock, and J.P. Warlitner; and many other family and friends. Rita was pre-deceased by her son Ted Boudreau.
Online mass will be offered for Rita at Santa Teresa Church in San Jose on Nov 21st, and recorded at https://bit.ly/3mHtwJB
. Charitable donations may be received at Santa Teresa Layette Ministry, 794 Calero Ave, San Jose 95123, and condolences at 3154 Valley Oak Ct, Live Oak 95953 View the online memorial for Rita Borja