Rita BorjaApr. 4, 1934 - Oct. 28, 2020Live Oak, CaliforniaRita Borja, 86, was born in Guam and came to California after WWII. Rita was a nurse at St. Rose Hospital for 20+ years. She was caregiver to her children, siblings, and cousins. She provided a home full of love and delicious food.Rita is survived by her husband, Juan Borja of Live Oak; son Phil Boudreau of W. Sacramento; daughter Becky Borja-Sherlock of Live Oak; grandsons James, Theodore, Alex, and Joseph Boudreau, Joe Sherlock, and J.P. Warlitner; and many other family and friends. Rita was pre-deceased by her son Ted Boudreau.Online mass will be offered for Rita at Santa Teresa Church in San Jose on Nov 21st, and recorded at https://bit.ly/3mHtwJB . Charitable donations may be received at Santa Teresa Layette Ministry, 794 Calero Ave, San Jose 95123, and condolences at 3154 Valley Oak Ct, Live Oak 95953