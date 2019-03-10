Rita Frances Thompson

Mar. 09, 1924 - Mar. 03, 2019

Resident of Campbell

Rita Frances Thompson, 94, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, March 3 2019. Rita was born in Glenrock Wyoming to Frank and Mary Popp on March 9, 1924. She was sister to Joseph (deceased), Therese, Bettie, Jeanne, and Tom (deceased).

She graduated from St Joseph's Hospital, Denver class of 1945 and moved to California to work at St John's Hospital in Santa Monica.

She met her husband, Kenneth Walter (deceased), in 1947 and they married in 1949.

They welcomed six children, Barbara (Bill), Scott (Karen), Kevin (deceased), Tim (Dawn), Donna (David) and Maryellen (Terry). Rita and family lived in Canoga Park Ca and moved to Sunnyvale in 1971. She enjoyed family camping, scenic road trips, working on her dollhouse and playing cards....any cards.

She moved to Merrill Garden's in Campbell in 2016 and enjoyed meeting new friends and bridge pals and enjoying the many activities there.

She leaves 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and was looking forward to meeting 2 more this spring. Mom, Grammie, Aunt, sister and friend will be truly missed but always remembered by all.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon, Friday, March 15, at St Lucy's Catholic Church in Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.





