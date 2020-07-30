Rita MangrumAug 12, 1937 - July 17, 2020San JoseRita A. Chesnut MangrumAugust 12, 1937 - July 17, 2020Resident of San JoseRita A. Chesnut Mangrum, age 82 of San Jose California, passed away July 17 2020 of Alzheimer's. There will be a memorial service sometime in the future.Rita was born in Durant Oklahoma on August 12 1937. She attended Oklahoma State University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 1959.Rita was married to Elmer Mangrum Jr on August 15 1959 in Durant Oklahoma. They were married for 60 wonderful years at the time of her passing.Rita was a high school teacher after college. She then focused on raising her two children Gaila and Kyle. Later Rita and Elmer ran their property management business together. She was an active member of the Church on the Hill in San Jose, volunteering in the youth group and the adult groups. Rita enjoyed playing tennis in leagues at AVAC in San Jose, and competed in tennis events in Florida when she and Elmer began splitting their time between California and Florida.She is survived by her husband Elmer Mangrum, her sisters Margie Chesnut Lynch and Latralle Chesnut Thompson, her daughter Gaila Mangrum, her son Kyle D. Mangrum, daughter-in-law Heather Mangrum, grandchildren Avery, Brielle, Addisyn, and Brinley Mangrum. She is preceded in death by her father Austin Chesnut, her mother Mamie Boatner Chesnut, and brother Joe Wesley Chesnut.In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to Church on the Hill, or to Dementia research in her name would be appreciated.