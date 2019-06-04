Rita Mary Browne

March 5, 1933 - May 27, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Beloved mother, devoted wife, grandmother, aunt, and friend Rita Mary Gavigan Browne passed away with her family by her side on May 27, 2019. She was 86 years old. Rita brought immeasurable light and joy to all those who knew and had the pleasure of spending time with her. Born on March 5, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Margaret and John Gavigan, Rita earned a nursing degree from Thomas M Fitzgerald School of Nursing in 1953. In the late 1950s, Rita set off for adventure and opportunity on a cross country trip to San Francisco. She made the Golden State her permanent home, marrying Robert Browne in 1963. The couple lived in the Bay Area and across the Pacific on the island of Saipan before permanently settling in Saratoga in 1973. After raising her children, Rita returned to nursing, working for Dr. Barry Slater at Westgate Family Physicians for more than 30 years. She retired when she turned 80. Rita's proudest achievement is her family, which included her late husband, Robert; her five children Lawrence Browne, Matthew Browne, Kevin Browne, Paul Browne and Catherine Browne Combs; daughters-in-law Carol Ann Browne, Meadow Browne and Sophia Truong, and son-in-law Jeff Combs; her ten grandchildren, Madeline, Gavin, Jake, Kaitlin, Lincoln, McCovey, 'Ohana, Olivia, Nathan, Noah; and many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Catherine Dunn and three brothers, John Gavigan, Frank Gavigan and Mark Gavigan. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6 from 5 -7 pm at Darling & Fischer, Los Gatos, CA. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 4 pm on Friday June 7, 2019 at St Lucy's Catholic Church, 2350 Winchester Blvd, Campbell, CA 95008. Remembrances may be made to Hope Services. Although, she had aches and pains of increasing severity, Rita faced each day with an infectious smile and retained her sense of humor to the end. Her four sons and daughter realize their immense good fortune for having been raised by someone so full of love and kindness. A champion of the underdog, she gave more than she took, and the world is, in no small way, less due to extinguishing of her light and joy. You will forever live in our hearts and we look forward to when we meet again. We love you.





