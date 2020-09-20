Rita Shirley ChristolDecember 2, 1934 - September 7, 2020Resident of Woodland, CARita Shirley Christol, "Granky", passed away at home on September 7, 2020, in Woodland, Ca.She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Rosella Shirley; six sisters, Clara, Theda, Muriel, Rosemary, June, and Elaine; two brothers, John and Francis; her husband, Roger M. Christol; and her son, Mark J. Connolly.She is survived by her children, John (Amy) Connolly and Ryan Connolly, Jim (Ann) Christol, Sue Ann (Arlyn) Nelson, and Jane (Dan) Christol; and eight grandchildren, Tom, Tim, Mark, Elena, Zachary, Ahna, Jeremy, and Casey; and her sweet dog, Brownie.Rita had an incredible sense of humor right to the end. She was generous, loving, and kind, and will be forever missed.