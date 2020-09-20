1/
Rita Shirley Christol
1934 - 2020
Rita Shirley Christol
December 2, 1934 - September 7, 2020
Resident of Woodland, CA
Rita Shirley Christol, "Granky", passed away at home on September 7, 2020, in Woodland, Ca.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Rosella Shirley; six sisters, Clara, Theda, Muriel, Rosemary, June, and Elaine; two brothers, John and Francis; her husband, Roger M. Christol; and her son, Mark J. Connolly.
She is survived by her children, John (Amy) Connolly and Ryan Connolly, Jim (Ann) Christol, Sue Ann (Arlyn) Nelson, and Jane (Dan) Christol; and eight grandchildren, Tom, Tim, Mark, Elena, Zachary, Ahna, Jeremy, and Casey; and her sweet dog, Brownie.
Rita had an incredible sense of humor right to the end. She was generous, loving, and kind, and will be forever missed.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
