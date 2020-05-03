Robert A. Howson
1927 - 2020
Robert A. Howson
Oct 18, 1927 - April 28, 2020
Foster City
On Tuesday April 28th 2020 Robert Howson, loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather passed away at the age of 92.
Robert was born on October 18th, 1927 in Akron, Oh. to Clarence and Della Howson. He enlisted in the Navy on September 1945, and was a commercial pilot for 35 years. On February 8th 1961 he married Mary Elizabeth Lewis. They raised a son, Robert Jr.
Robert was a proud American. He had a never ending passion for flying and sailing. He was a skilled handyman, helpful to all. His words of wisdom will forever ring true.
Robert is survived by his wife Mary, his son Robert Jr., daughter in law Kris, grand daughters Moorea and Jade, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will occur at a later date along with a Navy burial at sea.


View the online memorial for Robert A. Howson

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
