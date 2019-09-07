|
In Loving Memory
Robert A. Sorensen
July 9, 1924 - Sept. 7, 2012
It's been seven years and the time seems like an eternity since we were last together. Life without you doesn't get easier and it's only the memories that sustain me. So many wonderful and happy times together, enjoying our life with laughter and feeling safe and comfortable. You are always in my heart and mind. My love forever! Phyllis
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 7, 2019