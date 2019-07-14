Robert Alan Burroughs

January 3, 1950 ~ March 31, 2017

Snowflake, AZ

Robert Burroughs, 67, is now at peace after fighting a long illness. He was born in San Jose, CA to Margaret and Bobby Burroughs. Bob attended and played football at James Lick and Pioneer High School, class of 68'.

Bob followed his father's footsteps and joined the United States Marine Corp commencing training July 15, 1968. He graduated from Camp Pendleton with First Battalion Platoon 1040 on September 10, 1968. As a Mortar Man, Bob served in the Vietnam War from May 18, 1969 to February 11, 1970. During his service in Vietnam he also earned title as a Rifle Sharpshooter. Bob returned home as a Marine Sergeant decorated with stars, stripes and metals of honor for his valiant and courageous service during the war. He continued his military career as one of the elite detail for President Nixon until his transfer to the Marine Corps Reserve July 2, 1971. Bob struggled, his entire life, from the complications of Agent Orange Exposure and PTSD.

Bob excelled in mathematics and he used that skill to make a life long career as a master carpenter. In the Bay Area, Bob started as a journeyman for many construction companies building residential and commercial housing in the bay area. He was a member of Carpenters Local Union 152. He worked for the City of San Jose Building Department as an inspector, before moving to the Palm Springs Area in 1985. Bob constructed a lot of the small private communities of Palm Springs and Palm Desert. His passion was building custom homes and that remained his focus until his retirement.

Bob loved the seclusion of the High Desert and lived in Yucca Valley, CA until 1991 when he moved north to Cottonwood, CA. He continued his construction of custom homes in Norcal until 1995, when he could no longer stand the "crowds of people". He returned to Yucca Valley, CA until 2000, when he felt the need to move again, to the even more secluded area, of the White Mountains of Snowflake, AZ. Bob built his last home in Snowflake, AZ and remained there until his death.

Bob was a fun and very charismatic man who had many loves in his lifetime. He had a quick wit and a dry sense of humor. Bob was a very stubborn and burly man, whom also had a kind, soft heart for people and animals, always willing to lend a hand to those in need, often known for "giving the shirt off his own back" to strangers. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing for Trout and Bass. Bob was a big kid at heart, who enjoyed big toys; his love of jet boats, ski boats, jet skis, wave runners, big trucks, dirt bikes, ATCs, ATVs, and his multiple Harley Davidson motorcycles, just name a few of his passions. Bob lived a fast life, leaving behind just a trail of dust to follow.

Bob will be greatly missed by those he let into his heart. He is survived by; daughter Jessica (Steven); son Joseph (Marinda); grandchildren Kasen, Josslyn, and Zorion; sister Sherry; brother-in-law and best friend Carlos; niece Julie; nephew Johnny; great nephews John and Daniel; great niece Nicole Faith; many lovers and close friends.

Bob was honored by the military and laid to rest, with his parents, in a private ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery on July 12, 2019.





