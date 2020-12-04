Robert Allan HerschDecember 14, 1931-November 23, 2020Resident of CampbellOn November 23, 2020, Robert Allan Hersch died after a short illness in San Jose, California, at the age of 88. He was born December 14, 1931 in San Jose to Bert C. and Helen Hersch.Bob attended Lincoln High School, followed by the University of California, Berkeley, and in 1956 received his MD from UC San Francisco. He married Joan Jeffe, and they raised two children, Charles and Julie. Joan died in 1983, and in 1987 he married Jo Anne Knauer. Bob practiced for many years as an internist and gastroenterologist. He was passionate about his profession and much beloved by his patients. He also loved cars, especially his Porsche 912, and was a history buff who enjoyed reading historical accounts, especially concerning the Second World War. He was also devoted to Temple Emanu-El, where he once served as president. Bob was a talented writer, penning everything from imaginative sketches to a full-length autobiography. Most of all, he had a gift for making people feel at home, which he displayed in his warm, buoyant turns serving as emcee at important family events. People who describe him invariably use the word "kind."He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne, his son Charles, his daughter Julie, and four grandchildren: Max and Gabriel Hersch and Augustin and Hannah Carroll. He is also survived by his stepchildren Christie Mavredakis, Cinda Todd, and Steve Knauer, and his step-grandchildren: George, Michael, and Peter Mavredakis; Russell and Steven Todd; and Kyra and Adam Knauer. His gentle, kind spirit will be dearly missed by all. Due to the pandemic, the memorial service is postponed until further notice.