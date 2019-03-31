Robert Anderson

6/20/1929 - 2/13/2019

Sunnyvale

Robert Carl Anderson died peacefully in his sleep on February 13, 2019 and joins in death his beloved wife, Marian. Bob was born to Carl and Betty Anderson and was raised in Hartford, CT. He is preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Christensen and Linda McCoy.

After graduating from Buchanan High School in Hartford at age 18, Bob left home to join the Navy. He was stationed in Guam, Washington DC, Treasure Island and Skaggs Island where he had many adventures and made lifelong friends. While serving in San Francisco, he met Marian Leonard, who would become his wife. For the pair, it was love at first sight having met at an USO dance. He sold his only possession, his car, to buy her wedding ring.

Upon his discharge, he attended Heald College and became a test engineer, first working at Lenkurt Electric Co, then at Lockheed Missiles & Space Co. The young couple purchased their first home in Sunnyvale in 1955, when there were more orchards than houses and when cars were allowed to make left turns across HWY 101. Soon, Bob and Marian had three children, Steve (Lisa), Deborah (Joe Morrill), and Doreen (Frank Gerrity). Bob was a talented photographer and the family has many photos and movies of vacations, special events, and everyday moments.

In addition to his career at Lockheed, Bob sold real estate and he and Marian became wedding photographers. Bob developed into a fine amateur magician and delighted his grandchildren (Erik and Kristin Anderson, Jenny Fell, Laurie Morrill, Patrick and Brian Gerrity) and great-grandchildren (Gemma and RJ Fell) with his magic tricks.

Bob and Marian were famous in the Gavello Glen neighborhood for their wonderful parties. At the time of his death, Bob was still living in the same home, after 64 years.

A private Memorial Service will be held with his immediate family.





