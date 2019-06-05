Robert Armanasco

July 20, 1938 - May 29, 2019

Gardnerville, Nevada

After a brief illness, Bob Armanasco passed peacefully with daughters at his side. The son of Louis and Eleanor Armanasco, Bob grew up in Mountain View, CA. He attended St. Clare School, Bellarmine College Prep and Santa Clara University where he studied chemistry.



Bob is survived by his first wife, Julianne (Haakinson) Mazurek and their five daughters: Catherine Mullins, Caren Armanasco, Alyssa (Gary) DePalma, Eleanore (Pat) Kirk, Emilie (Jeff) Kriech, 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



In 1977, Bob started Italix, his chemical milling business in Santa Clara County, which still thrives today.



In 1998, Bob married Anna Vorst and moved to Gardnerville, Nevada. They shared a deep love for each other for the next 14 years until Anna was taken too soon in 2012.



Bob's father Louis instilled a great passion for the outdoors in him. Bob was happiest in the backcountry with his hunting companions, reveling in the excitement of the hunt and the fellowship of campfires and good food.



When Bob was home, he found joy in his vegetable garden and nurturing the wildlife that made their home on his Nevada property.



Bob was a true and loyal father and friend. A man of great integrity, he was a rock for his family, many lifelong friends, the BBB, neighbors, co-workers and hunting buddies.



Friends and family are invited to remember Bob later this month.



Friday, June 28th, 5pm Viewing and 7pm Vigil will be held at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary.

Saturday June 29th, 1pm Funeral services will be held in the Chapel at Bellarmine.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name can be made to Bellarmine, Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation and the SCI Foundation.





