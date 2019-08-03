|
Robert Baer, M.D.
May 23, 1929 - June 12, 2019
Dr. Robert Baer lived a long, productive, generous and generally happy life. He loved his wife of 65 years and his 3 children and 4 grandchildren their whole lives. He loved his work ~internal medicine, and he loved his many and diverse friends. He loved backpacking in the High Sierra which he did well into his seventies with his fishing compadres.
His medical career was long and illustrious. He practiced for 25 years at the San Jose Medical Clinic, followed by 15 years at San Jose State student health services. He was the first chief resident of Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto. He taught clinical practice to 3rd year medical students for 40 years. He always encouraged his students to look to the patient's opinion as a valued resource in forming a diagnosis. He possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of infectious diseases, his specialty, which he combined with a warm bedside manner.
Bob had an indelible memory for the many, many lakes and trailheads of the Sierra Nevada that he had visited and loved throughout his life. As a young teen he camped out with Ansel Adams. His passions included wine collecting, attending the San Francisco Symphony and The Opera, photographing nature, and travelling the wide world with his beloved wife, Jean.
We will miss him dearly, but undoubtedly those that remember him will do so with a smile on their face; a unique, brilliant, funny and warmhearted man who was fortunate to celebrate his 90th birthday at his home with fifty of his close friends less than three weeks before he passed peacefully surrounded by family and caregivers. Nice touch, Bob.
The memorial service to celebrate his life and times will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2-5pm at the Saratoga Foothills Club, 20399 Park Place, Saratoga CA 95070. Please RSVP to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be offered to Vitas Hospice Care 670 N. McCarthy Blvd., #220, Milpitas, 95035 and/or The Sempervirens Fund, 419 S. San Antonio Rd, #211, Los Altos, 94022.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 3, 2019