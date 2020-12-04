Robert BartholomewDecember 4, 1941 - January 23, 2020Resident of SunnyvaleOver ten months ago, in the early hours of January 23, a very sweet, good and generous man left us. Bob died in the Burn Center of Valley Medical Center in San Jose of complications related to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, caused by a response to an immunotherapy drug. He was a man of quiet faith and felt he had the 'perfect life.' After all, in his 78 years, he had lived long enough to celebrate a 50th wedding anniversary with Cheryl in 2019, and to be able to attend the high school graduation of their oldest grandchild. He showed no fear of the unknown as the three-and-a-half years of active treatment for metastatic prostate cancer began to take its toll on his health.Bob was born in Grand Rapids, MI, to Charles and Marguerite (Merkle) Bartholomew. He was predeceased by both parents and his only sibling, younger brother Ken. After graduation from Central HS in 1959, he went to Michigan State University on a four-year academic scholarship. While at Michigan State from 1959-1963, he was part of the William Lowell Putnam Mathematical Competition, during which Michigan State placed first nationally in 1961 and 1963. In 1964, Bob enlisted in the US Army and served from 1964-1967. In fall of 1967, after he had started teaching computer science at Lamar University in Beaumont, TX, he met the love of his life, Cheryl. In summer of 1970, he, Cheryl and their infant daughter took off for College Station, TX, where he was to begin graduate and post-graduate studies at Texas A&M University. A&M had offered him a three-year NDEA fellowship, which he happily accepted. In summer of 1973, Bob and his young family (which now included another infant daughter) moved to Pasadena, CA, where he began work at Burroughs Corp., now Unisys. In 1985, they moved to Santa Barbara, when Bob went to work for a start-up, Culler Scientific. Despite the efforts of many hard-working people, Culler folded after three years. The last move of Bob's career was in 1988, when he went to work for Pyramid Technology in Mountain View, and the family moved to Sunnyvale. Pyramid went through many name changes over the sixteen years Bob worked for them, ultimately becoming Fujitsu-Siemens.For approximately 26 years, Bob kept busy with volunteer work at church, working on the banking team, as Financial Secretary, and as a member of the Stewardship Committee. He and Cheryl each volunteered as a Tax Aide for AARP for approximately ten years.Bob is survived by Cheryl, his wife of 51 years, their daughters Marianne (Thomas) and Elizabeth, and their four grandchildren, Ellina, Maslin, Xiomara, and Xochitl. Not to be forgotten is Reggie, their rescue dog, and Bob's faithful walking companion. Bob's ashes will be buried in a private ceremony at a site determined by the family. As with many other families, a memorial service is delayed until the COVID-19 situation makes it safer for us all to gather.If anyone wishes to honor Bob's life, the family asks for donations to The VMC Foundation, 2400 Clove Dr., San Jose, CA 95128, with funds to be directed to The Burn Center. The family wishes to acknowledge the kindness, love, and compassion provided to Bob and our family during the difficult final days of his life. We are grateful for you all!!