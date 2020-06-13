Robert "Bob" BowApril 23, 1926 - June 10, 2020San Jose, CARobert "Bob" Bow passed away peacefully just four days after losing his beloved wife and partner for 71 years, Marillyn. They shared a deep and abiding love. He will be remembered for his kindness to family, friends, fellow coaches, and high school students. As an Athletic Director, coach or teacher, he led by example, never wavering from a fair-minded code of conduct which embraced everyone at all ability levels.Born in Bay City, Michigan, his family moved to West Hollywood when he was 3 months old. Along with his Catholic upbringing, his mother instilled the importance of good manners which he exhibited throughout his life. This respectful behavior was an unspoken expectation and just one of many positive influences on his children and grandchildren.As a young student, he was known to talk a lot and was regularly seated in the front of the class to keep his attention. Bob started college at Loyola (now LMU) where he played basketball and baseball but left before graduating to serve in the Army Air Corps during the World War II. When he returned, he finished school at UCLA where he met Marillyn.After they were married and then moved to Palo Alto, he taught math and coached football at Wilbur (now JLS) and Cubberley High School, before moving to Gunn High School when it opened in 1964 to be its first Athletic Director. Bob enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow teachers and coaches and often shared amusing stories of their experiences. Many of them spent the summer months at Lake Almanor where more memories were shared. After retiring in 1986, when the first Gunn gymnasium was named after him, he would look forward to reunion gatherings, and continually said that he "still bleeds red, white and black."Retired life allowed him to play tennis and bridge and spend more time with his 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Bob was a role model of love and devotion. He was "a class act" and will be fondly remembered for his decency and mentorship.A Celebration of his life has been held.