Robert Bruce Gillespie, Jr.
Jun 1, 1953 - Jun 16, 2019
Los Gatos, CA
Robert Bruce Gillespie was born in San Jose, CA, and raised in Los Gatos, CA where he attended Los Gatos High School. After graduating from LGHS, he served 2 years in the US Navy. Bruce worked for the County of Santa Clara for nearly 40 years in various engineering capacities. He continued higher education at San Jose State University where he received a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. He planned to retire in 2020.
The son of Robert and Helen Gillespie of Los Gatos, CA, he is survived by his brother James, and sisters Helen Gillespie and Mary Gillespie-Greenberg, and his beloved Rosemary Rockwood. He is also survived by his nieces Elizabeth Morton Palomes, Sara Gillespie Shepard and Emily Gillespie as well as three great nieces and a great nephew.
Bruce was an avid car guy, at one time having nine cars in various states of repair parked behind his parent's historic Los Gatos home, eventually restoring a 1966 Sunbeam Tiger to Concours condition.
Truly one-of-a-kind with a wonderfully complicated mind and a quirky sense of humor, Bruce was a very giving person who demonstrated his love of family in many ways and was always available to lend a hand. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A private memorial will be held to celebrate his life.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019