Robert Byron
Sept 15, 1943 – Oct 23, 2019
San Jose CA
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and pop pop. Bob "808" Byron passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Parkinson's and dementia slowly took him from us, but it never diminished his spirit. Bob never shied from fun, always wore a smile on his face, loved to laugh, welcomed all, went out of his way to help others, and cherished the long-lasting friendships he formed on Lenor Way, at St. Lucy's, and the Villages. He left an indelible mark on many lives. He is survived by his angel and wife of 48 years, Veronica (Ronnie); his children, Patricia, Kevin (Carey), Tara (Dave) and Tim; and his beloved granddaughters, Quinn, Jada, Crosby and Maya. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 8th at 11:00am at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 5111 San Felipe Rd, San Jose 95135. All are welcome. Reception will follow immediately.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 5, 2019