Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Italian Cemetery Chapel
540 F Street
Colma, CA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Italian Cemetery Chapel
540 F Street
Colma, CA
Robert C. Pelton


1934 - 2020
Robert C. Pelton Obituary
Robert C. Pelton
January 25, 1934-December 25, 2019
Resident of San Bruno
Robert C. Pelton of San Bruno passed away at home on December 25, 2019. He was 85. He is predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Maria Pelton. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Weinstein and son, Robert J. Pelton (his wife Alice) and grandchildren; Sonia, Brandy, Gina (her fiance, Garet), Melanie (her husband, Dymytrii), Dana, Aaron and great-grandchildren, Giovanni and Alexis.
Robert was proud to serve in the U. S. Marine Corps. He will be deeply missed by all.
Family and friends are invited to visit at 9:30 AM and to attend a service at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Italian Cemetery Chapel, 540 F Street in Colma. Entombment will follow the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the . or the .
Chapel of the Highlands, Millbrae
(650)588-5116
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 1, 2020
