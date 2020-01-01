|
|
Robert C. Pelton
January 25, 1934-December 25, 2019
Resident of San Bruno
Robert C. Pelton of San Bruno passed away at home on December 25, 2019. He was 85. He is predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Maria Pelton. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Weinstein and son, Robert J. Pelton (his wife Alice) and grandchildren; Sonia, Brandy, Gina (her fiance, Garet), Melanie (her husband, Dymytrii), Dana, Aaron and great-grandchildren, Giovanni and Alexis.
Robert was proud to serve in the U. S. Marine Corps. He will be deeply missed by all.
Family and friends are invited to visit at 9:30 AM and to attend a service at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Italian Cemetery Chapel, 540 F Street in Colma. Entombment will follow the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the . or the .
Chapel of the Highlands, Millbrae
(650)588-5116
www.chapelofthehighlands.com
View the online memorial for Robert C. Pelton
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 1, 2020