Robert Carbajal Lopez

Resident of San Jose

Robert Carbajal Lopez, 65, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on January 27, 2019. Robert was born in San Jose, CA on February 23rd, 1953. He served his community for 38 years as a VTA bus driver. He is survived by his loving wife, Mafi, his children, Natasha (Sammy), Robert (Marisol), Derek, Dominic, & Sabrina (Leo), granddaughter, Dahlia, his loving mother, Odelia Lopez, his brother Enrique Lopez (Margaret Soto), and his sisters, Irma Mora, Velma McGoldrick (Don), and Isamare Lopez. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Following the visitation will be a Rosary and Memorial Service from 6-9 p.m. The Funeral service will be on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose, CA 95125. A Mass will follow at 10:30 am at St Leo the Great Catholic Church, 88 Race St, San Jose, CA 95128. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery at 12 p.m.





