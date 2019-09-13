Mercury News Obituaries
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
2350 Winchester Blvd.
Campbell, CA
Robert Carl Carnesecca


1941 - 2019
Robert Carl Carnesecca Obituary
Robert Carl Carnesecca
October 14, 1941 - August 24, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Bob entered into rest at home in Pleasanton, CA. He was born in San Jose, CA and lived most of his life in Campbell, CA until moving to Pleasanton, CA in 1999 to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He retired from the City of San Jose in 1992, with 30 years of service, as the Building Trades Superintendent in the General Services Department.
He loved trains and would take at least one train trip a year. He also loved camping, especially at Pismo Beach, CA where he would go clamming in the ocean and take drives on the beach. He was an avid San Francisco Giants and Forty-Niners fan; but most of all he was a loyal and dedicated family man. One of his favorite family traditions was the Sunday family dinners. His family always came first and he loved spending time with them.
Bob is survived by his beloved children, Tami Mason (Curt) and Vince Carnesecca; his adored grandchildren, Nicole Armendariz (Jose), Brandon Mason and Travis Mason; and his cherished great-grandchildren, Anthony, Aliyah, Alexis and Andre Armendariz. He is also survived by his brother, Joe Carnesecca, Jr. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Carnesecca; father, Joe Carnesecca Sr.; and mother, Angie Carnesecca.
Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial service on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 2350 Winchester Blvd., Campbell, CA. A reception will immediately follow the service in St. Lucy Hall.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 13, 2019
