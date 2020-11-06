Robert "Bob" CaskeySept. 6, 1942 - Oct. 31, 2020Resident of Concord, CAGone too soon but will never be forgotten, Robert "Bob" Caskey passed away on October 31st, 2020.Bob was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Pauline Caskey.He is survived by his loving wife Kate of 44 years, daughter Michelle Crossman, daughter and son-in-law Shannon and Mike Polkinghorn, grandchildren Keaton and Kelsey Hill, and Carlie, Sarah and Matt Polkinghorn. He was dearly loved by all of his extended family and numerous friends that he made and cherished throughout the years.Bob dedicated his life to law enforcement working for the Walnut Creek Police Department for 21 years followed by 10 years at the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office.Bob had a great passion for fishing, enjoyed playing cards and dice at family gatherings, and loved many fun trips and travels with his wife Kate. He really enjoyed chatting with family and friends, and could tell the best stories...who knew if they were all true!Due to the Covid virus, memorial celebrations will be held early next year.