Robert CowanAugust 3, 1942 - September 22, 2020Resident of Los GatosRobert (Bob) Cowan passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on September 22 at his home of 50 years surrounded by his family. Bob was a lifetime resident of Los Gatos. He graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1960 and then San Jose State where he earned a Masters in Urban Planning. He met his wife, Joan, at Los Gatos High School, and they were married in 1965. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969. He was stationed at NAS Olathe, Kansas, Sangley Point in the Philippines, and Moffett Field, California. In 1969, he was hired by the City of Cupertino as a city planner and worked there for 30 years, retiring as the Director of the Planning Department in 1999. During retirement, Bob taught a city regional planning class at West Valley Community College. He also earned an AA in architecture there himself and loved designing remodels for friends and family. He volunteered in the community he loved. He served on the Los Gatos Historic Committee, volunteered at St. Mary's Church, and delivered bread to Loaves & Fishes with his lifetime friend Dave Romeri. He was always generous with his time and loved nothing more than helping others. His greatest love was for his wife, Joan. They were married for 55 years. Family was the most important thing in Bob's life, and he cherished being a father and grandfather. He never missed any of his grandchildren's activities. He is survived by his wife, Joan, children Nina Lamour, Allyson Penner, and Robert Cowan, son-in-laws Theodore Lamour and Chris Penner, grandchildren Andrew, Timothy, Hannah, and Grace, siblings Rick, Carl and Nancy, and many nieces and a nephew. He was a man of integrity and was greatly loved for his great sense of humor, practical wit, and genuine personality. There was no limit to his kindness and love. A graveside service was held on September 25 at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga.