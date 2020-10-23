1/1
Robert Cowan
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Cowan
August 3, 1942 - September 22, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Robert (Bob) Cowan passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on September 22 at his home of 50 years surrounded by his family. Bob was a lifetime resident of Los Gatos. He graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1960 and then San Jose State where he earned a Masters in Urban Planning. He met his wife, Joan, at Los Gatos High School, and they were married in 1965. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969. He was stationed at NAS Olathe, Kansas, Sangley Point in the Philippines, and Moffett Field, California. In 1969, he was hired by the City of Cupertino as a city planner and worked there for 30 years, retiring as the Director of the Planning Department in 1999. During retirement, Bob taught a city regional planning class at West Valley Community College. He also earned an AA in architecture there himself and loved designing remodels for friends and family. He volunteered in the community he loved. He served on the Los Gatos Historic Committee, volunteered at St. Mary's Church, and delivered bread to Loaves & Fishes with his lifetime friend Dave Romeri. He was always generous with his time and loved nothing more than helping others. His greatest love was for his wife, Joan. They were married for 55 years. Family was the most important thing in Bob's life, and he cherished being a father and grandfather. He never missed any of his grandchildren's activities. He is survived by his wife, Joan, children Nina Lamour, Allyson Penner, and Robert Cowan, son-in-laws Theodore Lamour and Chris Penner, grandchildren Andrew, Timothy, Hannah, and Grace, siblings Rick, Carl and Nancy, and many nieces and a nephew. He was a man of integrity and was greatly loved for his great sense of humor, practical wit, and genuine personality. There was no limit to his kindness and love. A graveside service was held on September 25 at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga.


View the online memorial for Robert Cowan



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved