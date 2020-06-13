Robert "Bob" Craig Whitten, Jr.December 6, 1926 ~ May 21, 2020Resident of CupertinoRobert Craig (Bob) Whitten Jr. passed away on May 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Sally, of sixty seven years. He is also survived by his son Craig (Tracy), daughter Lisa Marchese (Chris), four grandchildren Christopher Joseph (Neda), Elise Vaughn (Ryan), Paulina and Andrew Marchese, three step grandchildren, Quang, Khoa and Huy Tran and four great grandchildren Tyson, Calvin, Audrey and Christine.Bob was born in Bristol Va. On Dec. 6th 1926 and later grew up in Towsen Md. Upon Graduation from Towsen High, he entered the US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point NY and graduated from there in 1947. He was then commissioned as an Ensign in the US Naval Reserve.In 1950 he was called into active duty with the outbreak of the Korean War and was stationed on the USS Ozbourn in San Diego where he met his wife Sally. He left active duty in 1953 and attended the University of Buffalo to continue his education. While at UB, Bob was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He later attended Duke University where he earned a PhD in nuclear physics in 1959.Bob and Sally with Craig then moved to Sunnyvale CA where he took a position with Stanford Research Institute. In 1968 he began working for NASA as a research physicist in atmospheric physics and remained there until his retirement in 1989. After retirement he worked as a consultant for the SETI Institute until 2008. During his career, he wrote hundreds of published articles, several scientific books and two novels. In addition, he was a member many professional organizations, including the American Geophysical Union and the American Institute of Aeronautics.He was very proud of his Scottish and Southern heritage and was actively involved with many organizations promoting these cultures. He also remained active in many civic organizations affiliated with the military. He also enjoyed exploring other countries and cultures, and travelled extensively with Sally throughout the world.Bob will be remembered for his contributions to science, his unwavering patriotism and most of all, his love for his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Celebration of Life Services to be announced.