Robert Cross
1929 - 2020
Robert Cross
Aug 27, 1929- Oct 25, 2020
San Mateo
Bob passed away peacefully surrounded by his Daughter and Son from complications of Alzheimer's/ Dementia and a recent stroke. Bob is preceded in death by his High School Sweetheart and Loving wife-Trudy who passed away in 2013. Loving Father of Marie Berini (David)and Rich Cross (Kathy) and leaves behind Four Grandchildren and One Great Grandchild. Bob will be missed by all and remembered for his Generosity, Candor and Sense of Humor. A Private Memorial service is pending. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, Northern California Unit 2425 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, CA. 95817-2215 Mark: "Credit Asiya Shriners"


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
