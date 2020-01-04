|
Rev. Robert D. Landreth
Jul 20, 1926 - Oct 19, 2019
Marblehead, MA formerly of San Jose, CA
Robert "Bob" was born in Modesto, CA. The son of Clifton and Zala Landreth, he grew up in Ceres, CA. Bob served in the Navy in WWII. He graduated from San Jose State in 1950, the same year he married Jean Miller (d. 2013) his beloved wife of 62 years. He had a long career in the Campbell Schools, for many years as Principal of Monroe School. He moved to CUHSD as Dean at Del Mar High School, then as Director of Education there until his retirement in 1987. He was a part time faculty member @ SJSU, in the Secondary Ed Dept. in the 70's advising many "student teachers" in the credential program.
"Father Bob" was very involved in the Episcopal Church on both coasts (St. Francis, San Jose & St. Michael's Marblehead)! First ordained a Deacon, he was ordained to the full priesthood in 1981. He loved serving those around him by performing marriages, baptisms, burials & Sunday Services. He was the Vicar at Holy Spirit Church in Campbell before he & Jean moved "East" to Marblehead, MA in 1997.
Bob's affiliations included the West San Jose & Beverly Kiwanis Clubs, BPOE San Jose #522, Ministerial Assoc. in both Campbell, and Marblehead, and the American Legion, among others.
Bob is survived by his 3 daughters & sons-in-law: Artha (Tom) Gerland of Marblehead, Leslie (Carl) Cimino of Campbell and Julia Landreth (Tom Medland) of Roseville. Nephew Sean Harkness (Denise James) of Las Vegas, NV, nephews Dennis & Chris Lander, and sister Alene Lander also survive him. He was the proud "Papa" of Garrett & Anneliese Gerland, Holly & Cody Cimino, Briana & Brent Johnson, and 5 Great-Grandchildren.
Memorial Service to be held @ St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Ave, San Jose, CA 95125 on Sat. Jan 18 at 4:30pm
Memorial Donations: St. Francis Church or West San Jose Kiwanis (WSJK.org)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 4, 2020