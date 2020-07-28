Robert David BurnettJune 26, 1925 - July 15, 2020Walnut Creek, CaliforniaRobert Burnett (Bob), was the loving husband of Phyllis, father of Kathy, David and Sue, grandfather of Adrianna, Chelsea, Nika, Lana, Bobby and Aimee, and great grandfather of Nathan, Rachael, and Ellie. He had a kind heart and a generous spirit. He led an amazing life. He was born in Tacoma, attended the University of Washington and graduated with a degree in engineering. He served in the US Navy and afterwards attended Stanford University Medical School. He was a pediatrician in Sunnyvale for many years, and was a Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at Stanford Medical School. He later was an emergency room physician at El Camino hospital. He founded and was the CEO of Lifeguard, the physician run HMO. He was the president of the California Medical Association and was a delegate to the American Medical Association and served on its Council of Medical Services. He is greatly missed by all of us.