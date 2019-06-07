Robert "Bucky" Der

Apr. 26, 1922 - May 28, 2009

Resident of San Jose

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Robert Der. He was born Bock Jung Deh to parents Lock Deh and Lin Ho Soo Hoo in 1922. Bob grew up in SF Chinatown, the oldest of five. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 3, perhaps the oldest troop in SF, attended 10 years of Chinese night classes and graduated from Galileo High School in 1941 before enlisting in the US Army in 1942.

During WWII, Bob served in medical and chemical warfare units. He was honorably discharged in 1946. During the Korean War, after re-enlisting, he served as a Chinese translator for military intelligence. During his decorated army career, he spent time stateside and was also stationed in New Guinea, Philippines, Japan and Korea and was honorably discharged again in 1953. Between his 2 Army stints, he worked in Salinas as a grocery manager for 4 years.

In 1955, Bob began his illustrious 35+ year career at the CA DMV. He worked at the San Jose and Mt. View offices, eventually retired as Manager II in 1985, and then served as a retired annuitant until 1990.

Early in 'retirement', Bob played a key role in helping his wife and daughter in the opening of the successful Yuki Sushi restaurant in Santa Clara in 1987. Later in retirement, after rehabbing from a quintuple bypass, he spent 10 years volunteering at O' Conner Hospital in San Jose.

Bob will be remembered as a dutiful serviceman, a dedicated, hard-working public servant, a loving, devoted family man, and a beautiful soul. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nobuko, his children, Jennefer and Doug (Marie), his grandchildren, Sara, Derek, Lindsay and Elias, and siblings, Harry Deh and Helen Tom. He is preceded in death by brothers, John Deh and David Deh.

A memorial will be held on Mon, June 10th at 11am at Oak Hill Cemetery, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Children's Defense Fund at www.childrensdefense.org in Bob's name.





