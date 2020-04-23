|
Robert Dugan
Sept. 25, 1925 - April 19, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Robert William Dugan, 94, passed away peacefully of natural causes surrounded by family in San Jose, CA, on Sunday April 19, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, on September 25, 1925 to William and Henrietta Dugan, Bob was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Bob served in the Army Air Corps during WWII as a navigator flying B29 bombers in the South Pacific, honorably discharged as a Second Lieutenant. After the war, he earned his BSEE from Manhattan College in 1954. After marrying his wife Johanna on February 17, 1957, Bob moved his growing family to Sunnyvale, CA, in 1960. He took the job of VP of Sales and Marketing for Fairchild Semiconductor in Mountain View, CA, one of the pioneering semiconductor companies in Silicon Valley. He went on to work at numerous startup companies, including Amelco and Intersil before moving his family to Europe to help start Eurosil. Returning to Silicon Valley a few years later, Bob settled his family in Saratoga, CA, and then Almaden Valley for a combined 25 years. He started a Sales Engineering company in 1988 with his sons, which continues to this day. At retirement, he moved with his wife, Johanna, to El Dorado Hills, CA, where they resided for 20 years. Recently, Bob and his wife moved back to San Jose to be closer to family.
Bob was a unique and interesting individual. Very personable, he loved to be around his family and was known for his great sense of humor, especially when spinning some of his "tall tales" about Ireland, or some other yarn leaving his listeners spellbound. He was a voracious reader of history about World War II, the Civil War and political figures. Bob loved art and dabbled in oil painting, mainly seascapes.
Throughout his life he owned several sailboats and took his "crew", mainly his family, on sailing trips in California waters. Bob was an avid stamp collector and loved to travel, visiting many places around the world, both on business and vacationing with his family. Bob lived a full life and will be greatly missed by his family and loved ones.
Bob is survived by Johanna, his wife of 63 years, his sons Tom, Bill, and Bob, and his six grandchildren, Jenna, Kelly, Emily, Lia, LeeLee, and Matthew. A private funeral Mass for Bob will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Saratoga, CA, on Friday, April 24, 2020, followed by the burial at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos, CA.
