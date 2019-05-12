Robert E. Beatty

Feb. 10, 1937 - May 6, 2019

Resident of Gilroy

Robert E. Beatty, known to all as Bob, entered the gates of heaven on May 7, 2019 in San Jose at the age of 82.

He was born in 1937, the fourth of seven children of Lynn and Hazel Beatty of Los Gatos. He graduated from Los Gatos High School and San Jose State College and served two years in the Army as a Lieutenant. In 1962 he married Patricia Chilton of Richmond, Virginia. Patricia passed away in 1993. Bob was a long-time member of Calvary Church in Los Gatos and there he met and married Mari Boitano.

Bob loved spending time with his friends and family. He loved fishing and reading and good long chats about the physical world, the wonders of life, caring for our families and friends, and our spiritual well-being.

Bob was a professional engineer in the Bay Area construction materials industry, having started work for the family-owned Western Gravel Company in Campbell.

Bob is survived by his wife Mari, his children John and Janice, son-in-law Dave, step-children David and Kaylen, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and three sisters. He also leaves a large extended family and many friends who loved and respected him for his warmth, intelligence, humor, faith and kindness. In addition to Patricia, he was predeceased by his parents and three older siblings.

A memorial service will be held on June 8 at 1:00 pm, Calvary Church, 16330 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may direct contributions in his name to the Salvation Army or the Calvary Church Benevolent Fund.

Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home

831-637-3757





