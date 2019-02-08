Robert E. Burke

Aug 25,1923 -Jan 30,2019

San Jose

Robert Earl Burke, "Bob", beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on January 30th. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Bob was the first of three sons of Rose and Rob Burke, and the first of his family to attend college, after serving honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a proud veteran of the China,Burma, India campaign, with a long involvement with the CBI Veterans. Bob loved to regale his family with stories of his experiences on the forefront of establishing communications for the advancing Allied Troops.

Graduating from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Engineering, Bob had a long career in the aerospace industry, retiring from Lockheed in 1989. He built a family of four children with his first wife, Irene; later marrying his life love Patricia Austin Burke in 1973. They enjoyed over 45 years of marriage that included family activities, square dancing, travel, music and theater. Bob's love of music was evident in his dedication to decades of singing Bass in the St. Joseph of Cupertino choir.

Bob is survived by his wife Patricia; children Karen Burke, Beverly Burke (Joel Rosenberg), Bob Jr. (Kimberly), and Kathleen Burke; grandchildren Melissa,Sarah, Bailey, Connor, Griffin, and Casey; and great-grandchildren Elias, Hazel, Scarlett, and Liam. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Burke, nieces and nephews.

Bob was much loved and will be missed for his love of knowledge, his wit, love of reading, and anything chocolate.A Memorial Service celebrating Bob's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Joseph of Cupertino Church, 10110 No.De Anza Blvd.,Cupertino, with a reception immediately following.





