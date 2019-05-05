Robert E. Cuddie

August 11, 1928 - April 2, 2019

San Jose

Robert Ernest Cuddie was born in San Francisco August 11, 1928 the only child of James and Frieda Meinen Cuddie. Bob graduated with honors from Mission High School as president of his class and having lettered in tennis. That was also where he met the love of his life, future wife and business partner Laura Slack. They married May 9, 1948. Bob joined the US Coast Guard shortly before their marriage. When he returned in 1951 he became an apprentice in the SF floor covering union. That decision led to a life long journey in the flooring industry. First as an employee and later as an employer Bob always fought for equality and rights of the labor force. In 1976 Bob and Laura decided to open a small mom and pop commercial flooring shop in Santa Clara. Thus began the legacy of R.E. Cuddie Co.

Bob and Laura based their business practices on their personal upbringing and the values they taught their own children – honesty, integrity, hard work, kindness and consideration for all and in business, going above and beyond the expected. Forty three years later R.E. Cuddie Co. is still family run and is one of the largest and most respected union commercial flooring contractors in the Bay area.

In his later years Bob renewed his love for tennis along with skiing and golf. He and the family enjoyed their getaway time at the house in Arnold. After Laura's death in 2006 Bob spent his days in his garden or at the office sharing his work experience and ethics with young vendors that would pass his office door.

In 2011 Bob found his second chance at love with his marriage to Kathleen Rubio. She loved him and cared for him to the end.

Bob passed peacefully surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Laura. He is survived by their children Letitia (Jim) Allen, Tom (Celia) Cuddie, Lynne (Scott) Farrar, Heather (Chris) Knowlton, 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, his wife of 8 years, Kathy, and her children, Shannon(Mark) Thomas, Kristin(Prateek) Lal and Joe LoCurto.

Special thanks go to Somerset Senior Living and Vitas Hospice Care for their love and care of Bob.

At Bob's request no services were held.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Club Auto Sport, 521 Charcot Ave., San Jose, Friday, May 24 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.





