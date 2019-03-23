Robert E. Johnson

"Bob"

1941- 2019

Resident of San Jose

After battling cancer for 17 months, Bob passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019, at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara, with his family by his side. He was 77.

Bob was born in Redding, CA, the son of Susie and Barber Johnson. He grew up in Willows, Ca. After graduating from Willows High School, Bob enlisted in the Air Force and served four years in Turkey and Japan. In 1964, Bob moved to San Jose and began his real estate career. For the past 30 years, he was an independent appraiser, until his retirement in 2014.

Bob was a devoted and loving husband to Patty, his wife of 53 years. He is also survived by his son, Travis (wife Sarah), grandsons Benjamin and Jack, brother Bill Johnson (Karen), and aunt Louise Baker, and sister-in-law Winona Vitelli, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bob loved the Giants and 49ers and attended many games over the years. He also loved to travel. Bob and Patty went on many cruises, visiting more than 60 countries throughout the world and 28 US states.

At his request, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

His family is deeply grateful and appreciative to the Doctors and nurses at Kaiser Hospital for the wonderful care he received these past months.

If desired, donations in Bob's name to the would be welcome.





