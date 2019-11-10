|
Robert E. Little Jr.
September 8, 1937 – November 2, 2019
San Jose, California
After fighting a courageous 17-year battle with cancer, Bob decided it was time to ride on into his next adventure. He was surrounded by family, listening to his favorite jazz.
Born in Montezuma, Kansas to Robert E. Little and Opal C. Little. The family moved to San Diego when Robert Sr. was enlisted in the US Marine Corps. during WWII. He attended boot camp at 36, which was quite an accomplishment. They then moved to Arlington Virginia and Bob Sr. was discharged from the Corps. after WWII. The family packed up again and moved onto St. Louis, Missouri where Bob and his dad attended his first professional baseball game. It was at that time he became a lifelong Cardinal's fan. The family relocated to Boston, Massachusetts then San Francisco and finally settling in Redwood City.
He graduated from Sequoia High School in 1955. In high school he joined the California National Guard completing 2 years. Bob then volunteered for the draft. Inducted into the US Navy 1956, serving 2 years aboard the US Mt. Baker ammunitions ship. While in high school he met Sharon Buckwald and they wed in 1958. They have 2 children together Debbie and Patrick. Bob and Sharon went their separate ways in 1992.
It was in 1950 when his father took him to his first flat track motorcycle race at the old Belmont racetrack, which led Bob to become an avid motorsports enthusiast. In the mid 60's, he was a co-owner with Ed Carter of the "CHEVY II HEAVY" funny car. On February 19, 1967 they won the US Fuel & Gas Championship 2,600 lb. Class in Bakersfield, California. Bob and Ed raced up and down the west coast for numerous years.
He started his career in 1959 with Litton Industries in San Carlos, it then became Northrup Grumman - L3. Bob worked for them for 45 years. He relocated to Williamsport, Pennsylvania while with Litton Industries. In 1978 the family moved to Mission Viejo, California where he worked for Brunswick Defense Division, then returning to Litton in 1983. He was also employed by Varian Night Vision for 6 years, returning to Litton once again in 1993 retiring in 2016.
Bob fulfilled a lifelong dream in 1985 when he went to baseball fantasy camp. He became an official St. Louis Cardinal for a week. His hero Hall of Famer Bob Gibson was his locker mate.
During 2002 he reconnected with Sandra after many years, who worked for him while at Litton in Williamsport. They married in 2004 and he joined her family.
Survived by wife Sandra, daughter Debbie, son Patrick (Lisa), grandson Aaron, granddaughter Amanda, sisters: Lynette Bennett (children: Justin, Katie) and Martha Goodwin (Fred, children: David, Amy), step son Dr. Dana Edwards (Amy) grandsons: Ian, Braden, Quinn, Sister in laws: Patricia Shipman, Wanda Eichenlaub, Debbie (Ray) Kennedy, Leslie (Randy) Moore and many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents Robert and Opal Little, Sharon Little, father and mother in law Marvin and Maxine Eichenlaub, brother in law Marvin Eichenlaub and step son Rodney Edwards.
The family would like to thank the Kaiser hospice staff. Dr. Esther Luo, Dr. Laumeyer, Diemmy Tran, Laurie Walker and especially Raymond Nieves and Nidia Coronado for their kindness during his last months.
Per his request his ashes are to be interned with his father at Golden Gate Cemetery with military services to be determined. His wishes were that there will be no services.
"Bye Cycle"…Ride On. We will miss you so very much.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019