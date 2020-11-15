1/1
Robert E. Moore
June 2, 1938 - Oct 29, 2020
Resident of Campbell
Bob Moore passed away suddenly on October 29, 2020. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Helena, who passed away in 2012. Loving father to Robert Jr. and Lisa Collins (Ken). He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Kathleen Moore and Devin Collins. Bob will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. He will be remembered as a generous and fun loving guy.
Born in New York City, Bob was the son of Irish immigrant parents. He was extremely proud to be a first generation American. In the 1970s Bob moved his young family from the east coast to California. He was a true Silicon Valley success story. A skilled entrepreneur with the gift of gab he started many successful businesses during his lifetime. Travel was a passion that Bob enjoyed for many years with his wife and family.
Bob had the good fortune to continue his world travels with his second wife, Karmen Askew, who also survives him. He was also blessed to experience the joys of being a grandparent again with the families of Karmen's sons.
Due to COVID restrictions there is a limit on the numbers of people who can join us to celebrate his life. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday November 20 at 12pm at Los Gatos Memorial Park with burial to follow at 1:30. If you would like to attend in person please contact Darling Fisher Campbell and we will try to accommodate as many as possible. Flowers can be sent to Los Gatos Memorial park.


View the online memorial for Robert E.  Moore



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Los Gatos Memorial Park
NOV
20
Burial
01:30 PM
Los Gatos Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
